Man licked deodorant in a Walmart for coronavirus prank video, authorities say

A Missouri man authorities say licked several sticks of deodorant at a Walmart store for a video seemingly mocking the coronavirus pandemic is being charged with making a terroristic threat, reports the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The newspaper says court documents identified him Tuesday as 26-year-old Cody Lee Pfister, of Warrenton.

In the video, a man looks into the camera and asks, "Who's scared of coronavirus?" before licking a row of deodorant sticks on a shelf.

It gained attention from people as far away as the Netherlands, Ireland and the United Kingdom, Warrenton police said on Facebook.

"We take these complaints very seriously and would like to thank all of those who reported the video so the issue could be addressed," the department said.

The court documents say Pfister "knowingly caused a false belief or fear that a condition involving danger to life existed" and acted "with reckless disregard of the risk causing the evacuation, quarantine or closure of any portion" of the Walmart store.

He has previous convictions for burglary, theft of a firearm, disorderly conduct and driving while intoxicated, according to the Post-Dispatch.