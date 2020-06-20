Man killed in rock quarry accident identified

The man killed in an Osage Co. rock quarry accident Friday has been identified as 68-year-old Frank Rockers Jr. of Emporia.

The Osage Co. Sheriff's Office says the accident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. at Harshman Construction rock quarry, 32306 S. California Road, near Melvern.

Sheriff Laurie Dunn said Rockers was taking samples at the base of a large chat pile that gave way, burying him. Two workers witnessed the accident, and immediately began working to get him out.

Fire units soon arrived and began rescue efforts, Dunn said. She says they eventually got rockers out from the rock pile, but he was deceased.

Osage County deputies, Osage County Fire District #3, and Osage County EMS all responded to the scene.