Man injured when motorcycle strikes deer in Osage County

A 28-year-old man was injured Monday night when the motorcycle he was riding struck a deer in Osage County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 8:43 p.m. on K-268 highway, just east of Croco Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 2011 Yamaha that was traveling west on K-268 it struck a deer.

The motorcycle's rider, Cody William Arroyo, of Beattie, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with injuries that were considered minor.

The patrol said Arroyo was wearing a helmet.