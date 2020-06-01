Man injured when motorcycle hits deer carcass on I-35 in Franklin County

A man suffered serious injuries early Sunday when the motorcycle he was riding struck a deer carcass in Franklin County, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 12:15 a.m. Sunday on northbound Interstate 35, about 2 miles southeast of Wellsville.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2003 Honda motorcycle was northbound on I-35 when it struck a deer carcass in the left lane.

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from his motorcycle and came to rest in the right lane. The motorcycle came to a rest in the median.

The motorcycle's rider, Jeffrey A. Meade, 35, of Jamestown, was transported to Overland Park Regional Hospital with serious injuries.