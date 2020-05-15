Man injured early Friday after car crash during police chase in Hutchinson

A 19-year-old man was injured early Friday after car crash during police chase in Hutchinson.

The crash was reported around 2 a.m. on K-61 highway on the east side of Hutchinson.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2006 Pontiac G6 was southbound on K-61 fleeing from Reno County sheriff's deputies when the car struck stop sticks deployed in the roadway.

The car then veered off the roadway and went into the ditch, where it struck a guy wire for a utility pole and overturned. The car came to rest on its wheels facing east.

The driver, Gabriel S. Mackay,19, of Tulsa, Okla., was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The patrol said Mackay, who was alone in the car, wasn't wearing a seat belt.