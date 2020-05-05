Parcells banned again for offering medical type services in Kansas

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has banned a man from offering COVID-19 services to the public because of a pending lawsuit.

Shawn Parcells, 37, of Leawood, was using Facebook to post services related to stopping COVID-19 from entering your home or business.

He's facing a civil lawsuit over offering autopsy services, forensic pathology and tissue recovery, without a medical licenses.

"The ongoing civil lawsuit filed by the attorney general alleges 14 violations of the Kansas False Claims Act and violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act involving three consumers. The petition alleges Parcells contracted with Wabaunsee County to conduct coroner-ordered autopsies and failed to complete them in accordance with Kansas law. Additionally, the petition alleges he performed autopsies without the presence or supervision of a licensed pathologist," said Schmidt's office in a news release.

Through court proceedings, it found that he had started a new business website, used social media and offered consulting services for coronavirus and COVID-19 which Schmidt called deceptive.

The court ruled that Parcells could not offer those services and found him in contempt of court for violating his existing restraining order.

Schmidt says this is the third time he has been in contempt of court .