Man imprisoned for $84 million tax scheme dies

A man imprisoned for running an $84 million tax scam out of Topeka has died.

Michael Cooper died April 3 at 66 years old. He was being held at Leavenworth, where he was scheduled to be released from in August.

Cooper, founder of the now-defunct "Renaissance - The Tax People," was sentenced to 25 to life after his 2008 conviction for mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy.

His company urged customers to illegally increase the number of exemptions they claimed on their taxes, leading to customers losing $75 million.