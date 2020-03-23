Man hurt in Sunday night wreck in SW Topeka

A man is in the hospital after he was hurt in a wreck in southwest Topeka.

Just before 10:00p.m. crews were called to the corner of 37th and Fairlawn for the report of a car versus a pole.

When they arrived on scene, they found the white car that hit a power pole, snapping it and bringing down a power line.

Fire crews had to cut the man out of the car before he was taken to the hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Officers say the car was headed south on Fairlawn when it crossed the center line, hitting the curb, turning the car sideways and smashing into the pole.

Police say they are investigating to see what caused the man to cross the center line.