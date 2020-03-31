Man hides coronavirus symptoms to visit expectant wife at NY hospital

Officials with a New York medical system say nearly everyone will have to wear protective masks after they say a man lied about having coronavirus symptoms to visit his pregnant wife.

Officials at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York, say a man who was feeling sick attempted to obscure his COVID-19 symptoms, so he could see his pregnant wife, who was in the hospital’s maternity ward.

The man admitted he was sick when his wife began displaying COVID-19 symptoms after giving birth.

Following the incident, officials with the University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health hospitals, of which Strong Memorial as a part, announced that, beginning Tuesday, universal masking procedures will take effect.

All workers and visitors at its hospitals will wear protective masks in addition to patients displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

Hospital officials say they have enough masks on hand to last two to four weeks.

The universal masking is a preventative strategy to keep healthcare workers safe and slow down coronavirus cases in the area. It is the latest of several actions local health systems have taken to help flatten the curve.

