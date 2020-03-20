Man held in double-stabbing Friday in Lawrence

One person is in custody in Lawrence after a Friday afternoon stabbing leaves a man with life-threatening injuries.

A woman was injured in the same incident but she is expected to recover.

Lawrence police officials say the stabbing took place just after 2 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of W. 25th.

The man who was stabbed was transported by air ambulance to an area hospital and was listed in critical condition on Friday evening.

The female victim was treated at the scene.

Police arrested at 31-year-old man in connection with the incident.