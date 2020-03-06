Man found guilty on all counts for stabbing estranged wife

The man on trial for stabbing his estranged wife while she was holding their two children has been found guilty on four charges.

After a four-day trial, the jury found 29-year-old Christopher Gustin guilty on charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and two counts of child endangerment.

Sentencing has not been set, but Gustin faces between 147 and 653 months in prison for each of the top charges.

The trial revealed that Gustin's wife, Audrey Gustin, had filed for divorce in 2018.

He threatened to kill her, saying he "would orphan the children before letting her leave with them."

Audrey Gustin began to leave Christopher's apartment with their two children, ages two and four, when he knocked her down from behind.

Gustin found a knife in another room, and came back to stab Audrey in the neck three times.

She was able to reach her phone and call 911 after 30 minutes of being held in the apartment.