Man facing charges in Friday morning standoff

Charges are pending against the man officials say barricaded himself inside an Oakland home last week.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's office says Trey Martinez, 24, was booked into jail on charges of domestic aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm, two counts of interference with law enforcement, and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Sheriff's Office says Martinez fired shots into a home on NW Rochester Road while leaving an argument just after 2 a.m. on Friday, May 22.

Martinez was one of three people taken into custody after the standoff that morning in the 700 block of NE Sumner Street.

Anthony A. Weems, 20, and Michael L. Frederick, 22, both of Topeka, were taken into custody after the disturbance as well.

Deputies responded to the 3100 block of NW Rochester Road at 2:14 a.m. on May 22 after officials say Martinez shot several rounds at a house while driving away in a vehicle. The vehicle was later located in the Oakland neighborhood.

At 7:45 a.m. deputies attempted to arrest Martinez at the Sumner Street residence. SWAT and crisis negotiators were called to the scene where they were able to talk four other individuals out while Martinez remained inside.

Shortly after noon Martinez was placed in custody and transported to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

Weems and Frederick were also arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for felony interference with law enforcement. Frederick also had misdemeanor warrants.