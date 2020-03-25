Man dies in accident at Tyson Plant in Garden City

A 30-year-old Garden City man died at a Tyson Fresh Meats plant in western Kansas, authorities said.

Kendrick Gregory was doing maintenance work on an assembly line early Monday at the plant in Garden City when he was injured, the Finney County Sheriff’s office said.

Gregory was apparently pulled up by his harness against a take away belt on the line, the sherrif’s office said.

A co-worker was able to cut Gregory down but he died later at a Garden City hospital.

The investigation into his death is continuing.