Man convicted of sex assaults of underage girls sentenced to two 25-year terms

A 39-year-old man convicted of sexually assaulting two girls younger than 14 years old was sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison.

After deliberating 90 minutes on December 5, Shawnee County District Court jurors convicted Aurelio Renato Marmolejo of two counts of rape of a child younger than 14 by an individual 18 years old or older and two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child (lewd fondling with a child younger than 14 by an offender older than 18).

Each of the four convictions carries a life term of at least 25 years.

Senior Judge Gunnar Sundby sentenced Marmolejo to two consecutive 25-year terms, a total of at least 50 years. On the other two convictions, the judge sentenced Marmolejo to two concurrent life terms.

Marmolejo, who was booked into Shawnee County Jail on April 9, 2019, has 338 days of jail credit.

"These girls were profoundly" impacted, the judge said when sentencing Marmolejo. The girls felt less than themselves because they had been "spoiled," the judge said, quoting a court document.

Before Marmolejo was sentenced, defense attorney KiAnn Caprice sought a new trial for her client based on what she said were errors in the jury trial and what she said was newly discovered evidence.

Deputy District Attorney Brett Watson opposed the defense motions, and the judge denied the two defense motions.

Just after Marmolejo was convicted, District Attorney Mike Kagay had said each conviction was a count of Jessica's Law, which carries a life term, and the district attorney's office would seek four consecutive terms.

During the trial, Marmolejo took the witness stand for about an hour to testify he was falsely accused of having sexual misconduct with the two girls.

Marmolejo testified that an old beef that resulted in Marmolejo suffering a broken neck during a basketball game in 2005 was linked somehow to the sex assault charges.

Two women, now older teens, were listed as the victims, but a third woman also testified she was a victim of Marmolejo.