Man, child rescued from Lake Perry after near-drowning

Tragedy was narrowly avoided in a swimming incident in Lake Perry on Monday afternoon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a large group rented a pontoon boat with a slide to swim in Slough Creek Park in Lake Perry. A child went off the slide and was unable to get back on to the boat. A person went under to try to reach the child, who was brought back to the boat and is doing well. CPR was performed on the adult, who was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.