Man charged with cruelty after 3 horses found dead in Chase Co.

(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Feb. 26, 2020 at 7:58 AM CST
A Chase County man is facing animal cruelty charges after three horses were found dead outside of Strong City.

KVOE reports that Steven Price, 48, faces six counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and one count of interference with law enforcement.

According to Chase County Sheriff Richard Dorneker, deputies were called to a rural Strong City home on reports of animals living in poor conditions.

The sheriff told KVOE that deputies found three horses dead, another so ill it had to be put down, and two others that needed emergency housing.

KVOE reports that the animals didn't have adequate food and water on site.

Officials say one count of misdemeanor cruelty was related to a dog found on the property as well.

An arraignment hearing for Price is set for March 27.

