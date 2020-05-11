Man charged with April 4 murder makes first court appearance

The man accused in an April 4 Topeka homicide made his first court appearance Monday.

Diquan Clayton, 27, is charged with first-degree murder charges related to an April 4th homicide.

The judge set a $1 million bond for the murder charge, but Clayton isn't allowed to post bond because he is also being held for violating his parole on a 2015 robbery conviction.

According to a Department of Corrections booking report, Clayton was booked into the Shawnee County Jail Saturday night after being arrested by a US Marshal.

Officers were called around 11:27 p.m. Saturday April 4th to S.W. 5th and Western on a report of a shooting and a car crash.

Officers found D'Angelo L. Payne, 28, of Topeka suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alongside the murder charges, Clayton was charged with Domestic Battery, Criminal Damage to Property, Parole Violation and Topeka Bench Warrants.