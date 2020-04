A man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on S. Topeka Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

Lester Gill, 30, of Topeka, was pulled over for a registration violation in the 3700 block of S.Topeka Boulevard when an officer located methamphetamine in his vehicle.

Gill was arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Registration Violation.