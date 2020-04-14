Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after head-on crash on Wanamaker

A man is arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon just southwest of Topeka that sent three people to the hospital.

The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of S.W. Wanamaker.

Shawnee County sheriff's officials said at the scene that a gray, four-door Honda Accord was traveling south on Wanamaker when it crossed over into the northbound lanes, where it collided head-on with a maroon, four-door Hyundai car.

Three people in the Hyundai were transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance. The driver was reported to have suffered serious injuries and had to be extricated from the car. Two passengers were reported to have injuries that were believed to be minor.

The sheriff's official said the driver of the Honda, who was alone in his vehicle, complained of chest pain but refused medical treatment. The sheriff's official said the man, who wasn't immediately identified, was arrested by the Kansas Highway Patrol on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The crash occurred in the right northbound lane of traffic on the five-lane stretch of Wanamaker.

North- and southbound traffic on Wanamaker was restricted to one lane but was allowed to proceed through the area in the southbound lanes as crews cleared the scene.