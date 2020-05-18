Man arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine in Hiawatha

A Hiawatha man has been arrested on charges of methamphetamine.

Christopher Speckhals, 31, of Hiawatha was observed in a blue Chrysler Sebring travelling southbound on Arizona Street in Holton shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 18.

A deputy stopped the vehicle after confirming the driver did not have a valid driver’s license. Speckhals, the passenger, was subsequently searched and arrested for being in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The driver was released at the scene.

