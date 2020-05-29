Man arrested in connection to Friday morning burglary

A man is in custody following a burglary in the 6300 block of NW 17th Street.

Around 4:20 Friday morning, the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a building in the 6300 block of NW 17th Street. When they arrived at the building, they found evidence that someone had forced their way in and heard movement inside. One person was located and placed into custody.

Danny De La O, 17, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.