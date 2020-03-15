Former St. George Elementary School counselor arrested for sex crimes with student

A former Pottawatomie County educator was arrested Saturday morning in Riley County on unlawful sexual relation charges described as "teacher with student."

The Riley County Police Department arrested Kristofer O Brion Bailey on Saturday just before 7 a.m. for unlawful sexual relations with a student under the age of 16.

Bailey served as a counselor at St. George Elementary in the Rock Creek District from 2018-2019. The district superintendent told 13 News, Bailey resigned from his position in the spring semester of 2019.

According to the arrest report, Bailey's bond is listed at $5,000.

