Man arrested for theft of trailer, stump grinder

A man was arrested early Wednesday morning for the theft of items worth around $15,000.

Just before 2 a.m., Shawnee County Sheriff's deputies located a stump grinder and trailer in the driveway of a home in the 2700 block of NE 35th Street. The items matched the description of stolen property reported to the Topeka Police Department. Deputies were not able to make contact with anyone inside the home, but TPD officers arrived shortly after and seized the stolen property.

About three hours later, a Shawnee County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck near NE Sherman Road and K4 Highway for an equipment violation. The pickup truck matched the description of the vehicle that was believed to have been involved in the theft of the stump grinder and trailer.

The driver, 39-year-old Travis Walker of Topeka, was taken in for questioning at the Topeka Police Department and later arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for Felony Theft charges.