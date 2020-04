Topeka Police arrested a man on several burglary charges Friday night.

36-year-old Travis Russell was taken into the Law enforcement Center for questioning.

He was arrested after an investigation and charged with four counts of theft, three counts of burglary, property damage, and possession of stolen property.

Police say Russell burglarized Vern's Liquor, St. Quik Stop, Schendel Lawn and Landscape, Great Life Golf, and Highland Crest Laundromat.