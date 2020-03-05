Man arrested for multiple warrants, possession of stolen firearm

A Shawnee Co. deputy arrested a man after a traffic stop and brief foot chase.

The Sheriff's Officce say the deputy stopped Maleek Hughes, 43, near the K4 Hwy and Seward Ave. After the deputy informed Hughes of multiple warrants out for his arrest, Hughes reportedly fled on foot.

Nearby sheriff's deputies took Hughes into custody. A k9 unit also found a stolen firearm.

Hughes was arrested for two misdemeanor warrants and charged with felony interference with law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections.