Man arrested for making threats at Perry Bank

Jefferson County authorities arrested a man they say made threats at a bank in Perry on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say staff at First State Bank and Trust in Perry initially reported a suspicious man. They say the man left, but returned half an hour later, saying terrorists were going to kill them.

Sheriff Jeff Herrig says the man was uncooperative with deputies and they had to tase him to get him into custody.

44-year-old Jeffrey Olsen of California was booked for criminal threat and interference with law enforcement.