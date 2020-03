A Topeka man was arrested for a child sex crime.

31-year-old Harvey Flowers was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The Topeka Police Department say they became aware of the offense over the weekend and started an investigation.

They were able to locate the 15-year-old victim and interview him, leading to Flowers' arrest.

The investigation is still ongoing.