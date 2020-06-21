Man arrested for arson after fire in Oakland area

One person has been arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on a count of Arson after a fire was set in the Oakland neighborhood.

According to the Topeka Fire Department the structure fire at 1118 NE Seward Ave. was intentionally set.

59-year-old Jesus Labrador was arrested during the investigation.

TFD's fire investigation unit determined the fire was started behind the commercial building. The losses total $1,500 associated with the damage to an air conditioning system.