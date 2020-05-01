Man arrested for Thursday night burglary

A man is in custody following a vehicle burglary call in the 3500 block of SE 2nd Street.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday night, Shawnee County sheriff's deputies responded to a vehicle burglary call in the 3500 block of SE 2nd Street. The caller was able to give a detailed description of the vehicle the suspect fled in and about an hour later, deputies located the vehicle and a stolen item inside.

Erick Weems Jr., 25, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of burglary and driving with a suspended license.