Man arrested for April 4th homicide

Diquan Clayton, 27, has been arrested on 1st degree murder charges related to an April 4th homicide.

The bond for the murder charge has been set at $1,000,000.

According to a department of corrections booking report, Clayton was booked into the Shawnee County Jail Saturday night after being arrested by a US Marshal.

Officers were called around 11:27 p.m. Saturday April 4th to S.W. 5th and Western on a report of a shooting and a car crash.

Officers found D'Angelo L. Payne, 28, of Topeka suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alongside the murder charges, Clayton was charged with Domestic Battery, Criminal Damage to Property, Parole Violation and Topeka Bench Warrants.