Man arrested following aggravated domestic incident

47-year-old Jason G. Gfeller was arrested in connection to an aggravated domestic incident earlier Friday morning in the Montara neighborhood.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of a domestic incident around 5:30 on the 7100 block of SW Greenview Drive. Deputies say a woman reported that Gfeller was in the residence and was armed with a weapon.

At around 11:30 am, deputies located Gfeller at a motel in the 700 block of SW Fairlawn Road.

Gfeller was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:

- Domestic aggravated assault

- Aggravated intimidation of a victim

- Aggravated criminal threat

- Criminal damage to property

Gfeller was also arrested on charges stemming from another incident occurring on May

24, 2020. Those charges are:

- Aggravated assault

- Criminal damage to property

- Assault

