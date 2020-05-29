Man arrested following aggravated domestic incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 47-year-old Jason G. Gfeller was arrested in connection to an aggravated domestic incident earlier Friday morning in the Montara neighborhood.
The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of a domestic incident around 5:30 on the 7100 block of SW Greenview Drive. Deputies say a woman reported that Gfeller was in the residence and was armed with a weapon.
At around 11:30 am, deputies located Gfeller at a motel in the 700 block of SW Fairlawn Road.
Gfeller was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges:
- Domestic aggravated assault
- Aggravated intimidation of a victim
- Aggravated criminal threat
- Criminal damage to property
Gfeller was also arrested on charges stemming from another incident occurring on May
24, 2020. Those charges are:
- Aggravated assault
- Criminal damage to property
- Assault