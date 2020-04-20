Man arrested after ramming Topeka Police car in March

A Topeka man could face charges of Aggravated Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer after ramming an officer’s car in March.

According to Topeka Police, 24-year-old Ian A. Mwaniki, was arrested by the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force in the 3800 block of SE Evans Dr. on Monday.

They say officers were responding to a domestic disturbance on March 17th around 5:15pm, at the same location.

Mwaniki was identified as a suspect and was fleeing in a black passenger car.

When officers arrived in the area, he allegedly rammed into the police car and then fled on foot.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Mwaniki was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on several charges:

- Aggravated Battery LEO

- Flee or attempt to elude

- Failure to stop at accident

- Interference with Law Enforcement x 3

- Domestic Battery

- Violate Protection Order

- Criminal Damage

- Theft

- Topeka Bench Warrants

