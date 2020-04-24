Man arrested after burglarizing Menards, attempted burglarizing at Lowes

A Topeka man faces four charges, including burglary and attempted aggravated burglary at two hardware stores Friday morning.

Police had been called to the Lowes at 1621 SW Arvonia Pl. around 1:40 a.m. after a person reportedly smashed through a south door attempting to enter.

Shortly later, police were called out to the Menards at 6401 SW 17th St on a similar report.

Curtis E. Wright, 43, was arrested after being caught inside the store, according to police.

Wright is being charged with Attempted Aggravated Burglary, Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, and Violation of Stay Home Order.

