Man arrested after Sunday car chase had been shot in 2015 by Topeka police after struggle

A man arrested after a car chase ended with a crash Sunday morning in southeast Topeka had been shot in a 2015 struggle with police.

The man, identified as Brooke McLaughlin, 40 of Topeka, was sentenced to 31 months in jail following a Feb. 11, 2015, incident in which authorities said he grabbed a Topeka police officer's gun during a struggle in the 2700 block of S.E. Madison.

In that case, Topeka police officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. They found McLaughlin driving a Chevrolet Impala that had been reported stolen. A woman also was in the car.

The officer tried to get McLaughlin to come out of the Chevrolet but was pulled into the car by McLaughlin, authorities said.

Authorities also said McLaughlin dragged an officer with the vehicle he was driving at the time. After a "Stop or I'll shoot" warning, the officer was dragged while hanging in the window. The officer then fired one shot, striking McLaughlin in the arm.

In that case, the police officer fired his weapon, striking McLaughlin in his arm. The bullet then entered his cheek and lodged in the back of his head, according to court records.

McLaughlin was treated, then released, at a Topeka hospital following the incident.

Chad Taylor, who was Shawnee County District Attorney at the time, determined the officer was acting within bounds of the law when McLaughlin was shot and injured.

McLaughlin pleaded guilty to battery on a law enforcement officer and bodily harm to a county or city officer on duty. He was sentenced in May 2016.

On Sunday, authorities said McLaughlin was behind the wheel of a stolen 2008 Dodge Caliber when he led Capitol Police on a chase that ended around 8:40 a.m. with a crash at S.E. 37th and Adams.

The patrol said McLaughlin, who was driving south on Adams, ran a red light at S.E. 37th, where the Dodge collided with a 2002 Toyota Solara.

McLauglin initially refused police orders to come out of his crashed vehicle. After he exited the vehicle, he was transported to St. Francis Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the patrol said.

McLaughlin was later booked in to the Shawnee County Jail on multiple counts including aggravated battery; felony possession of stolen property; and fleeing and eluding.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as Sharon L. Escobar, 59, of Topeka, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with what were decribed as possible injuries.The patrol said Escobar was wearing a seat belt.