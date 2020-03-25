Man arrested after 30-mile chase through Brown Co.

Brown County deputies arrested a man after a much longer chase that went through Willis, Kansas.

A white Ford pickup truck was reported stolen, and then located by the Sheriff's Office former Chaplain. The former Chaplain kept the vehicle in sight while waiting on deputies to reach the area.

Once the deputy arrived, a 30-mile chase began.

The chase traveled north along Hwy 73 until reaching eastbound Hwy 36, at which point the the truck turned around and headed west on 36.

The chase came to an end when the truck struck a bridge abutment and landed in a ditch after losing control.

37-year-old Brandon Sweet was arrested and booked on several charges, including theft, assault, and driving with a suspended license.