Man allegedly throws meth over bridge after car chase

A man has been arrested after leading officers on a car chase, and allegedly throwing methamphetamine over the Topeka Blvd. Bridge.

According to Capitol Police, shortly after 2:00pm Monday, officers spotted a car with expired tags at SW 6th and Gage. They then pulled the Lexus at 6th and MacVicar.

While giving the driver commands, he fled and officers pursued.

The chase went up MacVicar, onto I-70 and officer disregarded the chase when the car exited at 1st Street due to the high amount of traffic in the area.

The car then went north on Topeka Blvd. and crashed into the side of the bridge.

Officers say the man then fled from the car and tossed items over the side.

He was arrested a short time after the crash.

Officers were able to recover the item he threw over the bridge which they believe is methamphetamine.

The man was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended licenses, obstruction of justice, flee and elude, possession of methamphetamine, and various other charges.