Topeka man, 50, arrested in connection with meth, marijuana possession

A 50-year-old man is behind bars Wednesday morning in the Shawnee County Jail following his arrest in connection with drug possession.

The arrested man is identified as Wayne H. McCauley, of Topeka.

Shawnee County sheriff's spokesman Todd Stallbaumer said McCaluey was arrested on Tuesday following the execution of a narcotics search warrant.

The arrest was made by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force, which

concluded a two-month investigation by serving a narcotic search warrant in the 4400 block of S.E. Weekley Court. The location is about a mile southeast of S.E. 21st and Croco Road.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with the Topeka Police Department and the Rossville Police Department, located methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the residence.

McCauley was subsequently booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connectioin with possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident remains under investigation.

