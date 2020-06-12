Man, 50, arrested in connection with burglaries just east of Topeka

Shawnee County sheriff's officials early Friday identified the man arrested on Thursday in connection with residential burglaries just east of Topeka.

The arrested man, Paul D. Cohagen, 50, of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with burglary; felony theft; theft; criminal damage to property; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shawnee County sheriff's Deputy Shayna Anderson said Cohagen is suspected in two residential burglaries earlier this week.

Officials said Shawnee County sheriff's deputies responded at 12:52 p.m. Thursday to a report of a residential burglary that recently occurred in the 3900 block of S.E. Howey Road.

A description of the burglar was provided and deputies began searching the area in an attempt to locate him.

Then, at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a report of another residential burglary, this one in the 2200 block of S.E. 41st St..

With the assistance of K-9s and drones, deputies searched the area and found the man suspected in the burglaries hiding in a wooded area with stolen items in his possession..

The man, later identified as Cohagen, was arrested without further incident.

He was transported to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office for questioning before being booked into jail.

Anderson said this incident remains under investigation and charges are pending at this time.

