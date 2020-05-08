Man, 38, arrested in connection with January rape in Manhattan

A man has been arrested in connection with a January rape in Manhattan, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Traveil Lyn Lewis, 38, of Manhattan.

Lewis was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of S. Seth Childs Road in Manhattan, according to Riley County Police reports.

Lewis was booked into the Riley County Jail in connection with rape; aggravated criminal sodomy; domestic battery; and violation of a protection order.

He was being held in jail on a $50,000 bond on the rape count and a $2,000 bond on the violation of a protection order count.

Riley County Police spokeswoman Hali Rowland said the arrest stems from an incident alleged to have occurred in January 2020. The victim was listed as a 38-year-old woman.