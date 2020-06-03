Man, 35, killed in single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Pratt County

A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Pratt County in south-central Kansas.

The crash was reported at 3:52 p.m. near NE. 70th and Avenue and N.E. 90th Street, about 2 miles northwest of Preston.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Buick Rendevous sport utility vehicle was southbound on N.E. 70th Avenue just North of 90th Street when it left the roadway to the west, came back onto the roadway and entered the east ditch.

The vehicle then struck the embankment and rolled multiple times before coming to rest facing southwest on its tires.

The driver, Jacob R. Davis, 35, of Macksville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol said Davis, who was alone in the vehicle, wasn't wearing a seat belt.