Malfunctioning EpiPens could harm patients, companies say

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about dangerous malfunctions involving a limited number of EpiPens, the emergency injectors for severe allergic reactions.

The FDA issued the warning Tuesday after drugmakers Pfizer and Mylan notified medical providers in a letter, which said the problems could cause death or serious injuries. Pfizer manufactures the potentially life-saving auto-injectors for Mylan, which sells them. When held against the thigh, they're supposed to automatically inject the hormone epinephrine to stop runaway allergic reactions. The malfunctions can prevent or delay the devices from injecting epinephrine, or cause them to eject it prematurely.