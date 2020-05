A major street project in southwest Topeka is set to begin on Tuesday.

City traffic engineeer Kristi Ericksen says the project will close S.W. Gage Boulevard between S.W. 37th and S.W. 45th.

The roadway is expected to be under construction until the end of the year, Ericksen said.

S.W. Burlingame Road is available as a detour for those needing access to homes and businesses in the areas adjacent to Gage.