Major retailers make changes to limit customers' potential COVID-19 exposure

It started with limiting store hours, but the next step retailers are taking to slow the spread of COVID-19 is limiting the number of store shoppers.

Starting this week both Wal-Mart and Target will be limiting the amount of customers allowed in the store at one time.

Both stores will monitor the number of customers as they go in and maximum capacity will be based on the store's specific square footage.

For example Wal-Mart is only allowing five customers per 1,000 square feet, which will only be about 20% of the average store's usual capacity.

Many stores will also be implementing one way traffic to help customers avoid interacting with other shoppers

Starting this week target will begin providing all employees with masks and gloves at the beginning of their shift.

Hourly employees at Target will also see increased wages and those who are ill or need to be quarantined will be given paid leave.

