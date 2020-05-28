Major League Soccer returns to the field

Major League Soccer is the latest sport to slowly return to action.

MLS announced Thursday its clubs can now hold "voluntary small-group training sessions." For the past few months, teams like Sporting Kansas City could only allow players to do individual workouts.

Each club must submit a plan to its medical staff and a local infectious disease expert, and meet a slate of criteria.

Each half of the field will be split into six zones, 10 feet apart. No more than one player can be in each of those "zones" at any given time. And only two groups of six players will be allowed on the field at once.

Coaches and staff must stay on the sidelines, ten feet apart, and wear masks.