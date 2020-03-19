Maintain structure to keep kids learning

Parents have always been important, but the shift out of traditional classrooms to online learning means parents will play a key role in making sure learning continues in the home setting.

Chelsea Clark, operations director for Sylvan Learning Centers in Topeka, Manhattan, and other northeast Kansas lcoations, believes it's crucial.

"I think our whole community, our society, really depends on keeping things going," Clark said.

Clark says educators often talk about the "summer slide," referring to knowledge lost over the summer months. Now, they worry covid-19 could multiply it.

"We talk about the summer loss, but just what has been accomplished from August 2019 up until March, we don't want to lose (it, too)," she said.

Gov. Laura Kelly ordered school buildings closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Thursday, the Dept. of Education released recommendations for districts to implement alternative learning processes.

Clark suggests parents set a routine for kids as the lessons shift to a home setting.

"Sometimes your children don't want to work as hard for you, or they're at home and they're distracted so that can be tough, but just structuring the time, making sure you have something in small doses might be helpful," Clark said. "If you plan a two-hour reading session with all these different things the first day, that might be harder, so kind of incrementally increasing the time, and making sure it's structured, it's scheduled."

Clark says Sylvan already planned to launch a one-on-one virtual learning service next week. While it has a fee, you can find free resources on www.sylvannation.com.

Many other online educational services, like Scholastic, have waived their subscription fees.

Clark says everyone in education will work to complement how schools adjust.

"They are adding more and more things," she said.

Sylvan Learning Centers

Topeka (785) 272-6284

Manhattan (785) 587-8800

href="http://www.sylvannation.com">www.sylvannation.com

Scholastic

Scholastic learn-at-home resources

More resources

Find a list of other online education companies waiving subscription fees by clicking here.