Mahomes, Mathieu discuss why they expressed their views in video to NFL

Chiefs players shared for the first time Wednesday why they're taking a stand against racial injustice.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Safety Tyrann Mathieu were among NFL stars in a video released last week asking the league to condemn racism.

Both say they felt a responsibility to use their platform beyond the football field.

"For us it's about owning that and doing it the right way," Mathieu said, "and being conscious that the only way we're ever going to get any kind of change is if both sides are willing to change."

"That stuff needed to be said," Mahomes said. "This needs to be informed and we need to be the role models and go out there and take that step. If I believe something and I truly believe it I'm going to like Coach Reid, says let my personality chill and I'm going to stand behind my words."

Coach Andy Reid shared his appreciation for their actions.

"I appreciate Patrick and Tyrann for what they did and standing up and making a statement that allows all of us to be in a better place," Reid said.

Mahomes and Mathieu are putting together a voter registration program with support from the rest of the team.