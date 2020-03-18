Mahomes, Chiefs teammates step up to support KC community in response to coronavirus

Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes Tuesday announced his plan to give back to his community in response to concerns surrounding COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Mahomes announced his foundation is giving $100,000 to Kansas City school lunch programs. In Kansas on Tuesday, Governor Laura Kelly announced all K-12 schools in the state are closed for the rest of the spring semester.

"To help ease anxiety and tension during these uncertain times, the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is committing $100,000 to Kansas City public school lunch programs and local organizations that provide meals and household goods to families in need,” the Super Bowl MVP said on Twitter. “15 and the Mahomies sends its prayers to all affected by the coronavirus pandemic and looks forward to brighter days, as this too shall pass.”

Mahomes' foundation, established last year, "focuses on improving the lives of children by supporting initiatives focusing on health, wellness and communities in need of resources," Arrowhead Pride reports.

Mahomes also announced on Twitter that he is following teammate Tyreek Hill, who on Monday announced that he was donating 6,000 meals to Kansas City's Harvesters Food Bank. Hill challenged Mahomes and Chiefs teammates Travis Kelce, Demarcus Robinson, Gehrig Dieter, Tyrann Matthieu, Chris Jones, and Frank Clark to do the same," Arrowhead Pride reports.

Mahomes answered the call Tuesday, going big by donating 15,000 meals to the Harvesters Food Bank.