MTAA moving forward with old partnership, new money

The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority board passed the decision to move forward with the Volaire Aviation Consulting Company.

The airport has been working with the agency for years on how to get more people to fly in and out of Topeka.

After their board meeting on Tuesday, the MTAA committee is looking to the future with an old partnership and new money as well.

President and Director of Airports for MTAA, Eric Johnson said, "It’s the same thing we've been doing all along and that is to attract air service to Topeka"

Also on Tuesday, MTAA accepted a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for just less than $17 million. That money will be split between the Topeka Regional Airport and Billard Airport for various projects. One of those being necessary equipment in one location.

“We have snow equipment for this airport that is stored in four different locations, more than a mile apart because we don't have a central location to store that much equipment,” said Johnson. “So this will give us the ability to centralize, store all the equipment, keep it maintained and have a better working environment."

Johnson said improving the airports directly leads to a better economy for Topeka.

"That money that comes into us we're trying to put back into the community. Benefits us, benefits the contractors, and benefits the community as a whole."