MTAA, Koss Construction reach settlement for runway repairs

A construction company is on the hook to repair thousands of patches on a Forbes Field runway for the next five years

The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority board voted Tuesday to authorize MTAA President Eric Johnson to sign the settlement agreement with Koss Construction.

Johnson said, under the agreement, Koss will maintain and repair 3,600 patches located in Phase 2 of the reconstruction on runway 13-31. The estimated costs are expected to be $500,000.

The $15 million project finished in November 2018, following months of delays. 13 NEWS reported at the time that several sections had to be cut out and redone.

Johnson said Tuesday that he is happy to resolve the matter so MTAA can move forward.