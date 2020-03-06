MO Man found guilty of sexually assaulting K-State student inside a fraternity

A Missouri man will serve time in jail after he broke into a K-State fraternity and sexually assault a male student.

According to Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson, 25-year-old Devonta Bagley was found guilty of aggravated criminal sodomy and burglary.

Bagley was convicted after four hours of deliberation by the jury. They heard testimony of how he broke into the Sigma Chi fraternity on Sept. 9th of 2017, and assaulted a sleeping male student.

Bagley said in court that he met the guy in a bar and it was consensual sex.

His next court appearance will be for sentencing.

Bagley was also convicted in 2019 for sexually assaulting two male students at the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 2017 and 2018. He was sentenced to two life terms in those cases.